Moa signs free agent deal with Minnesota

A former Boise State lineman has signed with the Vikings, joining former teammates in Minnesota.

David Moa signed as an undrafted free agent. The defensive tackle will get to reunite with former teammates Alexander Mattison and Ezra Cleveland.

Mattison is coming off a rookie campaign where he ran for 462 yards.

Cleveland just got drafted by the Vikings in the second round a week ago.

Moa was granted a sixth year of eligibility after being limited to just one game in 2018 and red-shirting as a freshman in 2014.

He earned first team all-Mountain West Conference honors in 2016 and second team conference honors twice.