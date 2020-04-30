Molchon signs with Tampa Bay

A former Boise State Bronco has landed free agent deal with an NFL team.

John Molchon is set to join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

The offensive lineman signed a deal with the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Molchon earned back to back Mountain West first-team honors his final two years as a Bronco.

The Las Vegas native opened holes for Mountain West Freshman of the Year running back George Holani, who extended Boise State's streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 12.