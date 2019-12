BOYS BASKETBALL:

Canyon Ridge 62, Buhl 52: Louie Cresto produced 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Riverhawks. Buhl was led by both Jade Juker and Joe Armitage with 18 points each.

Hansen 67, Hagerman 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Gooding 45, Wendell 37: Stevie Torres paced the Trojans with 13 points in the loss.

Castleford 45, Twin Falls Christian Academy 17

BOWLING:

Gooding: 4

Kimberly 10

High bowler Jenny Leazer from Kimberly with a game of 170.