Monson to join teammate at Montana Western

Bryer Monson inked with University of Montana Western on Monday. The middle linebacker is one of eight athletes to have recently signed with the Bulldogs and he'll join teammate Garet Jardine who signed in February.

Monson earned honorable mention conference honors as a junior, but made great improvements, reaching first-team status last fall.

If there's one thing that he loves about Montana Western, it's the opportunities to eat.

"So the cafeteria is open for them to eat all day long. So if I get hungry I know where to eat, I like that a lot," explained Monson. "I like how the community supports the whole program, ranchers will bring eight pounds of beef to the football program each month, I think that's phenomenal."

Montana Western finished the year at 6-4 overall, knocking off two ranked conference teams.