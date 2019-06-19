More than a dozen local rodeo athletes qualify for nationals

The Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals wrapped up this past weekend at the Bannock County Fairgrounds and selected athletes advanced to the National High School Finals Rodeo next month in Wyoming.

More than six hundred contestants from nine districts competed over the season to qualify for a spot at the state finals. On Saturday, 54 contestants battled for four positions to go to nationals in various events.

Idaho is the second top rodeo membership in the country.

Last year Trae Smith of Georgetown won the men's all-around title in Rock Springs and Breck Ward of Jerome helped Smith win the national team-roping title. Smith also took the tie-down roping.

“They consider this the high school world champions. And, Idaho is big, we have the reigning all-around champion and the reigning team roping champions and the reigning tie-down roping champion for the high school national finals in Rock Springs last year. It's a big deal in Idaho, no doubt about it," explained Portneuf Rodeo Chairman Kelly Duffin.

15 local athletes qualified for nationals coming up in Rock Springs, Wyoming July 14th-20th.

BOYS CUTTING: Brey Yore and Tate Cranney

GIRLS CUTTING: Jaylon Thomason

REINED COW HORSE: Tate Cranney

BAREBACK RIDING: Wesley Shaw

SADDLE BRONC: Audie Zimmers

BREAKAWAY ROPING: Haven Jones (state champion), Aubryn Bedke and Gracie Faulkner

TEAM ROPING: Garet Jardine and Jackson Cummins (state champions), Ryn Severe and Jett Vanbiezen, as well as Kylee Evans and Ryan Bingham

BARREL RACING: Haven Jones

ACTIVITIES:

TRAP SHOOTING: Ryn Severe (state champion)

RIFLE SHOOTING: Keston Pallesen (Paul resident who competes in District IV)

