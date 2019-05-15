Mountain View pitcher recovering from head injury

A former Jerome High School baseball player, now turned Mountain View star Riley Harrison is recovering from a traumatic head injury that happened just days ago.

Harrison is back at home after taking a line drive to the head on May 9 during the district championship game.

His father Steve told KMVT that while it's probably not possible that Riley will be able to attend any of the Mountain View state baseball games this week, he'll try and watch from home. Riley is sensitive to light and sound at the moment.

They're hopeful that Riley will be able to attend his high school graduation next Saturday.

The support for the Harrison family has been pouring in from near and far. Southern Idaho Conference opponents have signed bats and gave their well-wishes. Jerome Softball posed with a "Win for Riley" t-shirt on Friday at the district championship.

Mountain View head coach Matt Rasmussen said, "I have been absolutely blown away by the support of the Meridian community, the Treasure Valley, the baseball community." "All the teams in our conference, families and players in our conference, people have contributed from out of state, it's been really, really fun to see," Rasmussen added.

You can purchase the t-shirts by emailing playforiley@gmail.com. You can also donate on GoFundMe.