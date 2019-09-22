Murtaugh gets a solid team win over rival; volleyball roundup

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Murtaugh 3, Hansen 0: (25-13, 25-16, 25-23) Jessie Zavala had 8 digs and 18 assists.
The Red Devils move to 4-1 in conference, 5-3 overall. The Huskies fall to 1-4 in conference, 4-6 overall.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Hagerman 0: (25-7 25-20 25-13) Maycee Holloway 30 assists, Jordan Thornton 10 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces, Kynlee Thorton 16 kills, 3 digs
Gooding 3, Declo 0: (25-14; 25-22; 25-14) Alx Roe 9 kills 21 digs 1 block, Ellie Stockham 9 kills 9 digs, Laney Owen 6 kills 6 blocks
Filer 3, Kimberly 0: (25-9, 25-16, 25-11)
Camas 3, Dietrich 1
Castleford 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0