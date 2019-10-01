Murtaugh scores early and often against Castleford

Murtaugh used the spirit and pride of Homecoming to score early and often against the Castleford Wolves on Friday.

They won 58-20 behind a balanced offense.

Ty Stanger went five of eight, producing 133 yards and two touchdowns, Kolby McClure had four receptions, 116 yards and two touchdowns while Keil Setoki provided 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Stanger also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. Plus, McClure also rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown.

The Red Devils move to 2-2 on the season, while the Wolves fall to 1-4.

At this time next season, the fans will enjoy a new field with much better lighting.

OTHER 1A DII GAMES:

Dietrich 42, Rockland 0

Camas County 72, Hagerman 48

Carey 76, Hansen 32