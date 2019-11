Murtaugh defeated Watersprings Christian, 32-20 in the first round of the 1A DI state playoffs.

The Red Devils improve to 5-4 overall, Watersprings falls to 6-3.

Carey hosts Murtaugh in the quarterfinals of the 1A DII playoffs on Friday, November 8 at 3 p.m.

They faced off last week in the last regular season game and Carey won 80-60 in a shootout.