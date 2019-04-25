Mussmann signs with University of Montana Western

Updated: Thu 11:45 PM, Apr 25, 2019

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Zane Mussmann signed with the University of Montana Western Thursday morning.

The senior helped Valley reach the 1A Division I state championship in 2018, they also played in the third place game in 2019.

Mussmann earned Snake River Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row after averaging 17.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest. He recorded double-doubles in 21 of the 25 games played this season.

On Twitter, Mussmann thanked his family, friends and the community for the support.



 
