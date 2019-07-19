NBA free agent gives back time and energy to local camp

NBA free agent and BYU legend Kyle Collinsworth is currently healthy after an injury stalled his playing career in February. He fractured his foot and has since regrouped.

This week he's giving back his time and energy at a camp in Jerome. Some of last year's returners wore team shirts and remember drills.

The camp goes beyond fundamentals, sure it give kids the opportunity to improve their playing abilities. But also teaches them about sportsmanship and learning to be kind to one another.

His philosophy is "most important, basketball is basketball, but teaching kids to be nice. Everybody be nice to each other." Collinsworth added, "everyone has something going on in life, I always say be the relief and help, not the cause and burden."

He has another camp next week in Utah, then it's back to the daily grind of finding a future team.