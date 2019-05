A Twin Falls High School junior breaks a track record that's been in place for 36 years.

Last Thursday at Minico High School, Sidnee Naerebout set a new personal record and school record in the triple jump of 39'5.25". The old record of 38'2.375" was set in 1983 by the last name of Cowan.

The reigning 4A state champion has the second best mark in the state, regardless of classification.