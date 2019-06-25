New CSI women's basketball players get first taste of college with team camp

Twelve CSI women's basketball players are in town this week helping out with team camp, which drew 180 girls from different states. So the need for officials and volunteers is ever so necessary.

The participants receive skill work and training from the college coaching staff and players in the morning and then they scrimmage in the afternoon.

Karmelah Dean is one of the college's newest recruits. The Seattle native is getting adjusted to the climate and scenery in Twin Falls.

Dean couldn't believe how many cows she's seen already.

And another aspect that shocked her, the number of participating teams at a JUCO-led camp.

She's been pleased with CSI thus far.

Dean explained, "Josh and Randy are the only coaches that have went up to my parents and talked to my parents first." "A lot of coaches go up to the player and then go to the parents, but they went to my parents and met them, that's why they loved them. And why I think CSI was such a good fit."

We also spoke with Kaitlin Burgess, who moved to Utah from New Zealand last year. Basketball camp brings back fond memories for her, although it's far more physical in New Zealand.

She said, "I remember coming to camps like this and looking at all the players and thinking, 'I want to be like them'." "Today made me realize I have to be a good example and push them and help them to be able to grow at this level and if they want to play at the next level, how they can do it and it's not hard. They just have to put the time and work into it," Burgess added.

Head coach Randy Rogers said, "we like to see how teams do at the end of the year, not that it's the camp that got them into the state tournament, but Fallon won a state tournament this year, White Pine, NV won a state tournament, Shoshone with Tim who's here won a state tournament. A lot of these other teams made it to state." "It's fun to see these kids find some success in high school."

Team camp runs through Thursday, they're also using the gyms at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools.