New attraction opens to the public at Twin Falls climbing gym

The public will have the rare opportunity to free fall at a downtown Twin Falls climbing gym.

Starting August 1, all ages are invited to try out this net system at Gemstone Climbing.

Darren Jeffrey, the former chief visionary officer for the ATS Team, partnered with the facility to put this idea into fruition.

Jeffrey is also the founder and builder for the course design you'd see on American Ninja Warrior and his company has worked with numerous reality shows from Big Brother to Million Dollar Mile.

It took two weeks to construct and they opened it up to team members on Friday to try it out. Then a member of the KMVT family experienced the thrill on Tuesday.

He explains why an opportunity like this is so rare.

Jeffrey said, "we're talking about taking technology and systems I've designed for other shows and events and bringing it indoors to a rock climbing gym where people can fall from the ceiling and not have to worry about how they land." "This allows people to boost their confidence and also hone their situational awareness," he added.

The net system will be available to the public from August 1-31.

