No. 1 Twin Falls upset in district semi-final; local roundup

Twin Falls hasn't lost a game since March. The Bruins hoping to book a ticket to state Monday night, but standing in their way, Pocatello.

The Bruins have averaged 15 runs against the Indians in the regular season meetings, but find themselves down 4-1 in the sixth.

No outs, one on and Taylor Avram smacks this single into left field, Twin's threatening.

But then Hannah Evans finds her groove and strikes out Hannah Holcomb looking, Savannah Fitzgerald swinging and two batters later, pinch hitter Cayla Towns, also on strikes.

Bottom of the seventh, last chance for Twin Falls. Kaitlyn Ayers hits a stand-up double with two outs. Then Brinley Iverson lines out to first to end the game.

And the number one seed has fallen, Pocatello advances to the district championship Friday at Jerome, after beating T.F., 4-1.

Both teams are state bound and will play for seeding, as the Tigers held off Mountain Home, 16-13.

Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk said, "we were just flat I think from the beginning and kind of came out a little slow. They got runners on the base paths and they pushed those runs across." Burk added, "so moving forward, we have to come back ready to work. I think this team has all the possibilities and are capable of doing those things. Unfortunately a loss hurts. But I think we can do it, we have all the potential in the world, but it's up to them."

Ayers was 3-4 with a double, triple and an RBI.

The Bruins host Canyon Ridge on Wednesday at five in a loser-out game.

Twin Falls is trying to keep its streak of eight consecutive state appearances alive.

In the other loser-out game, Burley survived Preston. The Bobcats travel to Mountain Home on Wednesday.

In 2A action, Declo beat up on Wendell in Monday night's doubleheader. The Hornets are headed to state

BASEBALL:

Twin Falls beat Canyon Ridge, 10-1.

Minico shut out Burley, 10-0. Kobe Matsen pitched a complete game two-hit shutout for the Spartans. The senior struck out seven. He and Carson Schow both had three hits.

The Bruins host the Spartans on Friday for the district title and both are headed to state.

Century eliminated Wood River, 6-2.

The Diamondbacks host Burley on Wednesday in a loser-out game. The Riverhawks travel to Pocatello also on Wednesday in an elimination game.