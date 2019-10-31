No. 13 CSI women's hoops opens season in Arizona

The 13th ranked CSI women's basketball team is also gearing up for a trip to Arizona, but trying to overcome injuries as well.

Freshman Kaitlin Burgess has a high ankle sprain, while sophomore Shay Lambson is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Right now they only feature three active sophomores, Allie Thayne, Finley Garnett and Petra Farkas.

The squad welcomes in 10 freshmen this year and one of them has ties to CSI, as her father Mantia Callendar helped the team win a championship.

Right now it's getting the girls acclimated to college hoops.

Coach Randy Rogers said, "they don't know exactly what CSI is about yet, like 'hey why is the game so big to this team we're going to play? Because it is, to everybody, they all want to beat CSI'. They'll understand that when we play Mesa on Friday."

"We're a lot faster, we have a lot of people shooting off the dribble, people may underestimate us, say we don't look like much. I think we'll surprise some, especially in our conference when we play this weekend," Thayne said.

Callender explained, "my dad played here a long time ago, under Coach Irons, they won a national championship so when I came here it felt like home, with him too, so."

CSI plays Mesa on Friday at 2 p.m., Cochise College on Saturday at 12 p.m. and then Central Arizona on Monday at 5 p.m.