No. 19 BSU shocks Wyoming in OT

Boise State is coming off a thrilling come from behind win in overtime against Wyoming.

With Saturday night's victory, the Broncos have jumped up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the latest College Football Playoff Poll will come out on Tuesday.

As far as team statistics go, the Broncos and Cowboys were pretty evenly matched, 285 total yards for BSU, 282 for Wyoming.

The Cowboys produced 32 more rushing yards than the Broncos, while BSU outgained Wyoming in the passing game, with 34 additional yards.

Boise State played its first regular-season overtime game at home since a 69-67 win in four extra periods against Nevada, October 14, 2007.

They're now 5-5 overall, 2-2 at home in overtime games during the FBS era.

Junior Riley Whimpey said, "anything can happen honestly, just go out there and play one play at a time, mount up, that's what we did, I think going into the overtime, that's a big time situation, in those situations, he dial in and focus and we did a great job of doing that."

"That was one thing we emphasized this week, it was going to be a physical game, between us and them, run the ball down hill, passing opportunities coming and make the play, going to make the plays and execute," added sophomore Khalil Shakir.

On Saturday, 17 seniors will be recognized prior to the kickoff against New Mexico.

ESPN2 will carry the game, which is slated to start at 8:15.

Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal added "we got blown off the ball, I think that was their mantra is to try to punch us in the mouth before we punch them in the mouth, try to tackle X in the backfield. That happened on third down in overtime as well, they ran a read play and came off the backside. That's just give and take in football. Credit them they just made more plays than us at the end of the day."

Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl said, "as soon as we get back, we're going to work on our next week opponent, they're going to lick their wounds a little bit and we got 24 hours and get ourselves ready for Utah State. "

