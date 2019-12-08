No. 19 Boise to face Washington in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State is headed back to the Las Vegas Bowl for the fifth time this decade.

The Broncos made the announcement Saturday they'll face the University of Washington.

The teams last met in this game back in 2012, when then No. 20 BSU edged out the Huskies, 28-26.

It's a bittersweet occasion for fans of Chris Petersen who coached at Boise State for eight years and spent the last six at Washington.

He announced earlier this month that he is stepping down as the head coach of UW and will take a leadership advisory position at the university.

BSU at 12-1 on the season, just won the Mountain West Championship for the fourth time, most ever of any affiliated school.

Washington is coming off a down season at 7-5, following three consecutive years participating in New Years six bowls.

The Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl is coming up on the 21st with kick-off slated for 5:30 MT.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC.

VEGAS BOWL HISTORY:

The Broncos are a perfect 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl, having appeared in the game in three-consecutive seasons from 2010-12, and then again in 2017. Boise State has defeated Utah (Dec. 22, 2010; 26-3), Arizona State (Dec. 22, 2011; 56-24), Washington (Dec. 22, 2012; 28-26) and Oregon (Dec. 16, 2017; 38-28) in the game.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets to the Las Vegas Bowl are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets through Boise State. They can be purchased online , or via the Athletic Ticket Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium or by phone at (208) 426-4737. Season ticket holders will be seated based on their priority point rank, so long as they purchase their tickets by 5 p.m., Dec. 10 (Tuesday).

