No. 21 Boise State to host Wyoming, looks to stay undefeated in conference play

Boise State Football stays at No. 21 in the country after the 52-42 victory over San Jose State.

The Mountain West Conference honored Avery Williams and George Holani.

Williams is the special teams player of the week and earned a spot to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

The redshirt junior cornerback produced a 66 yard punt return for a touchdown and added eight tackles and one pass breakup on defense.

And Holani, the freshman running back had a career high 28 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns to earn offensive player of the week honors.

The team produced six touchdowns, three of them coming in the fourth quarter.

"When you got to run to win in those situations, I think we do a really good job, our backs and o-line, everybody just figures it out in that point of the game, right?" "This is what is on the line, this is what we have to do. It's not easy to run the ball in those situations, it's not easy to run the ball when they know you're going to run the ball and I think our guys have shown some physicality at that time of the game, I think they've shown this is a way for us to finish the game the way we want to," Harsin added.

BSU is now 4-0 in the Mountain division of the Mountain West Conference, a half game ahead of Air Force in the standings.

They host Wyoming on Saturday at 8:15, followed by New Mexico the following Saturday, also at the same kick-off time.

These mark the final two home games of the regular season.

Then the team heads out on the road, for games at Utah State and Colorado State.