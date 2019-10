Gooding's Shane Jennings passed for five touchdowns and ran for another in the 58-0 rout of Buhl.

Colston Loveland had three touchdowns in the game, to go along with 86 yards.

Jon Carpenter produced 11 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Gooding moves to 5-1 on the year, Buhl drops to 0-5.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Gooding hosts Filer, while Buhl welcomes in Wendell on October 11.