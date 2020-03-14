Oakley, Raft River take top Snake River honors

Oakley's Jeff Bedke is the Snake River Conference Coach of the Year, while Chandler Jones is the Player of the Year, after helping his team to a district title as well as a 1A DI consolation championship.

The Oakley Hornets huddle up before their state consolation championship game at Caldwell High School.

He wasn't the most prolific scorer at eight points per game, but he was a major defensive presence for the Hornets, including two steals a contest.

Jones' leadership skills as a senior were second-to-none and factored into his ability to rise above the rest.

FIRST TEAM:

Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry (Sr.)

Omar Campos, Valley (Sr.)

Denny Arroyo, Shoshone (Jr.)

Robert Wybenga, Oakley (Jr.)

Justin Schumann, Raft River (Sr.)

SECOND TEAM:

Kyle Christensen, Valley (Fr.)

Garrett Christensen, Valley (Jr.)

Tyson Chapman, Shoshone (Sr.)

Ryan Spaeth, Raft River (Jr.)

Corbin Bedke, Oakley (Jr.)

HONORABLE MENTION:

Tristan Schroeder, Shoshone (Jr.)

Jace Robinson, Oakley (Jr.)

Alex Cruz, Shoshone (Sr.)

Jadon Johnson, Valley (So.)

Payton Beck, Oakley (So.)

Girls

The top honors for the girls belong to Raft River High School.

Senior Kamri Ottley is the Player of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 1A DI consolation championship at state and the district title.

She put together a solid campaign of 14 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

Coach Cody Powers was honored for his work, taking home his first every Coach of the Year award for the Snake River Conference.

FIRST TEAM:

Karlee Christensen, Raft River (Jr.)

Kaybree Christensen, Raft River (Jr.)

Makenna Kohtz, Valley (Jr.)

Bailey Stephens, Valley (Jr.)

Keely Cranney, Oakley (Sr.)

SECOND TEAM:

Braylee Heaton, Raft River (Jr.)

LeaBeth Hance, Glenns Ferry (Jr.)

Macie Larsen, Raft River (So.)

Karlie Chapman, Shoshone (Fr.)

Lyzan Gillette, Oakley (Jr.)

HONORABLE MENTION:

Kayzia Gillette, Oakley (Sr.)

Fabby Arevalo, Glenns Ferry (Sr.)

Mackenzie Dimond, Valley (Sr.)