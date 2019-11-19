Oakley falls in 1A DI state semi-final

Prairie and Oakley met in the Idaho 1A DI state semis for the third straight season on Friday night in the Kibbie Dome.

They've split the last two meetings in tight contests.

Prairie gets started right away, Cole Martin produced a big run deep inside Hornet territory.

Then Owen Anderson finished the job with a short run up the middle for a touchdown, taking an 8-0 lead.

Oakley's turn now, Chandler Jones, evades tacklers, connects with Caleb Arnell for a touchdown to even it up.

2nd Prairie play of the drive, Cole Schlader to Derik Shears for a 62 yard touchdown to take back the lead, the Pirates go up 16-8.

The Pirates avenged their 2018 semi-final loss to the Hornets, winning 50-22.

Prairie (10-0) will face Lost Rivers (11-0) in a battle of unbeatens for the 1A DI state championship on Friday at 7 p.m. (PST) in the Kibbie Dome.