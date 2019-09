Oakley wasted no time in scoring against Valley. They led 18-0 and never looked back in the 64-14 victory. With the win, the Hornets move to 5-0 on the season, the Vikings fall to 3-1.

The game marked a rematch of the epic 2018 1A DI state championship, in which the Vikings defeated the Hornets, 42-40.

Oakley is averaging 54 points per game in their five contests so far of the 2019 season.

OTHER SCORES:

Raft River 56, Challis 0

Grace 36, Glenns Ferry 22