Oakley hires from within for head football coach

Brennan Jones is replacing Kade Craner as the head coach of the Hornets football program.

Jones coached the JV last fall and ran the summer conditioning program for the varsity for the past few years.

The Hornets made it to the state championship in 2018 despite numerous injuries along the way. The year before that, they placed third at state.

Jones has two boys on the team, including all-conference first team defensive back and second team wide receiver, Chandler Jones. Ben Jones was just a freshman last year, same with his cousin Dace.

Craner is leaving to be with family, as he has young sons himself.

Brennan is very familiar with the athletes coming up the ranks.

"I've had some of these boys since they were in the fourth grade, so I'm super excited. It's no mystery to me who we have. We have some very good athletes," Jones explained.

Jones told us to expect a very aggressive Oakley squad this year.