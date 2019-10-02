Oakley jubilant after beating Valley in conference test

Getting revenge on Valley has been on the to-do list for every one of those Oakley football players who left Holt Arena on November 16, 2018 with a second place medal.

Last Friday the Hornets shut out the Vikings in the first half, taking a 46-0 lead into the break.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter when Julian Rocha put points on the scoreboard for the Vikings to make it 52-6.

They ended up winning 64-14.

Outside of football, Hornets head coach Brennan Jones is a contractor.

He told us that he'll have plenty of time this week to reflect back on the feat and you'll catch him smiling from time to time.

Jones says, his team has worked their tails off to complete each step of the season, which is a reference to that week's opponent.

Valley marked step number five and they're ready to complete step six.

Jones said, "our guys have worked too hard to not be successful and they know, we've been in this position many times over the years where Oakley has been one of the best in the state and our guys have embraced what it takes to stay there." "So I don't think it's anything different than it has been since the day we started in August, we're preparing for the next game."

Chandler Jones was efficient, 9/13 with 185 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Kade Toribau produced 10 tackles, three for a loss.

Valley outrushed the Hornets, 191 to 136 yards, credit Rocha for 101 of those yards.

The 5-0 Oakley Hornets travel to Arco on Friday for a potential battle with the 4-0 Lost Rivers Pirates.