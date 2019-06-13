Oakley senior advances to the National High School Finals Rodeo

The sun was out and smiling faces filled the arena grounds of the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.

The crowd dwindled Thursday afternoon as we finished up the sport of bull riding.

Freshman Camren Firth of Jerome is new to the high school scene. He gave it his best shot, but didn't make the time. Then the bull saw us and decided to pay us a visit near the gate.

We spoke to Tate Cranney of Oakley, who's already qualified for nationals in both cutting and reined cow horse. At the 2019 state finals, he placed second in cutting and fourth in RCH.

He actually took fourth in the country last year in cutting.

Cranney said, "it's been a blast, it's been really fun to meet a whole bunch of new people, you meet people you've never met and that you've rodeoed with for three years your senior year." "It's interesting to see how things go and the environment I guess, it will be sad to leave it."

Cranney missed several rodeos in calf roping and team roping, due to injuries earlier this year. On Friday Cranney and Jake Pulsipher compete in team roping, but he says it's been a difficult week in that event.

Following nationals, he will go on an LDS mission to Bismarck, North Dakota and afterwards, either compete in college football or rodeo.