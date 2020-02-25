Oakley wins district championship; local roundup

Oakley's Jace Robinson scored 19 points and the Hornets are headed to the 1A DI state tournament after the 51-46 double-overtime win over Valley.

Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 15 points.

The Hornets open the tournament on Thursday, March 5 at Vallivue high School with a 1:15 p.m. tip-off.

Tristan Schroeder had 19 points and Denny Aroyo added 14 and the Shoshone Indians are still alive in the tournament after the 74-56 win over Raft River at CSI.

They will face the Vikings at Murtaugh High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.

The winner advances to the state play-in game against the three seed from District I/II at Weiser High School on February 29 at 3 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Filer 50, Gooding 48: The Wildcats' Binson Rountree makes a buzzer beater as time expired to lift Filer past the Senators. The Wildcats advance to the district championship against Kimberly on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at CSI.

Wendell 55, Declo 45: It took the Trojans four tries this season, but Wendell finally beat Declo in the second game of the tournament. The Hornets host Wendell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a winner-to-state play-in game, loser out game.