Pair of 4A wrestlers bring home hardware after dominant seasons

Kase Mauger made history for Twin Falls Saturday, becoming the first ever Bruin to become a three-time state champion.

The Utah Valley commit won his first three matches via falls and then the championship round was a technical fall after five minutes and the score 22-5 over Esai Castaneda of Blackfoot in the 132 weight class.

Mauger said, "I'd like to thank all my coaches, my parents, Coach Delchev, my high school coach Skidmore, my future college I'm going to, they've helped me train and get where I need to be, so."

As a freshman, Mauger won the state title in the 106 weight class, before defeating Gabriel Taboa of Jerome in the 120 weight class last year, in a tight 4-2 decision.

Now for Taboa's accomplishment.

The junior from Jerome just completed an undefeated season, culminated with the championship in the 126 weight class.

He faced Alex Edelblute of Lakeland in the final, but Taboa gained control from the beginning, even with Edeblute starting to chip away at the deficit.

Taboa explained, "just trying to wear him down, so that way I could keep it going." "For sure it was possible had to go get, I didn't work hard enough last year, but I think I worked pretty hard this year to go get it."

4A 98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa

2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia

3rd Place - David Scott of Columbia

4th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century

5th Place - Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls

6th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome

1st Place Match

Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 47-2, Fr. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 18-5, Fr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

David Scott (Columbia) 49-12, Fr. over Devyn Greenland (Century) 43-15, Fr. (Fall 4:01)

5th Place Match

Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 27-8, So. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 26-14, Fr. (Dec 10-6)

4A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly

2nd Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa

3rd Place - Anderson White of Kuna

4th Place - Alejandro Avila of Caldwell

5th Place - Izzy Ixta of Minico

6th Place - Ryan Nuno of Bonneville

1st Place Match

Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 40-2, So. over Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 45-7, Fr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Anderson White (Kuna) 41-11, Fr. over Alejandro Avila (Caldwell) 42-11, So. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Izzy Ixta (Minico) 39-12, So. over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 36-22, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

4A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell

2nd Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley

3rd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia

4th Place - Aidan Go of Caldwell

5th Place - Kobie Jewett of Mountain Home

6th Place - Kyle DeRoche of Shelley

1st Place Match

Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 16-2, Fr. over Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 53-2, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

3rd Place Match

Simon Graeber (Columbia) 45-11, So. over Aidan Go (Caldwell) 34-14, So. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Kobie Jewett (Mountain Home) 37-16, Sr. over Kyle DeRoche (Shelley) 36-22, Sr. (Fall 0:21)

4A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Mitchell of Kuna

2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa

3rd Place - Anieas Rivera of Kuna

4th Place - Adrian Mendez of Jerome

5th Place - Gabe Blessinger of Pocatello

6th Place - Clancy Mummert of Twin Falls

1st Place Match

Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 48-1, Jr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 32-13, Fr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Anieas Rivera (Kuna) 9-2, So. over Adrian Mendez (Jerome) 38-12, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Gabe Blessinger (Pocatello) 14-4, Jr. over Clancy Mummert (Twin Falls) 37-20, So. (MD 17-6)

4A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome

2nd Place - Alex Edelblute of Lakeland

3rd Place - Jacob Scott of Columbia

4th Place - Victor Martinez of Nampa

5th Place - Ryeker Andersen of Century

6th Place - Christian Sotelo of Caldwell

1st Place Match

Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 46-0, Jr. over Alex Edelblute (Lakeland) 43-11, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Scott (Columbia) 28-9, Jr. over Victor Martinez (Nampa) 36-15, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Ryeker Andersen (Century) 48-14, Sr. over Christian Sotelo (Caldwell) 15-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

4A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kase Mauger of Twin Falls

2nd Place - Esai Castaneda of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Skyler Watson of Columbia

4th Place - Xander Thompson of Century

5th Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls

6th Place - August Pena of Caldwell

1st Place Match

Kase Mauger (Twin Falls) 41-2, Sr. over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 44-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (22-5))

3rd Place Match

Skyler Watson (Columbia) 39-14, Sr. over Xander Thompson (Century) 42-19, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

5th Place Match

Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 43-7, Jr. over August Pena (Caldwell) 23-10, So. (Fall 3:39)

4A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dante Roggio of Kuna

2nd Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century

3rd Place - Riley Siegford of Lakeland

4th Place - Austin Despain of Blackfoot

5th Place - Matthew Allison of Kuna

6th Place - Armando Juarez of Caldwell

1st Place Match

Dante Roggio (Kuna) 45-1, Jr. over Canyon Mansfield (Century) 37-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 47-10, Jr. over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 46-14, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Matthew Allison (Kuna) 21-17, Sr. over Armando Juarez (Caldwell) 25-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

4A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Preston Owens of Kuna

2nd Place - David Seamons of Preston

3rd Place - John Kallmeyer of Kuna

4th Place - Quinn Rodriguez of Ridgevue

5th Place - Dawson Osterhout of Minico

6th Place - Dylan Forrest of Ridgevue

1st Place Match

Preston Owens (Kuna) 47-2, Jr. over David Seamons (Preston) 40-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

John Kallmeyer (Kuna) 22-11, Sr. over Quinn Rodriguez (Ridgevue) 26-17, Sr. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 22-8, Jr. over Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 27-18, Jr. (MD 10-1)

4A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Angel Rios of Columbia

2nd Place - Kyle Austin of Middleton

3rd Place - Rhonin Edwards of Lakeland

4th Place - Jacob Herrboldt of Mountain Home

5th Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna

6th Place - Lee Nyblade of Burley

1st Place Match

Angel Rios (Columbia) 50-2, Sr. over Kyle Austin (Middleton) 39-10, Sr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Rhonin Edwards (Lakeland) 44-13, Sr. over Jacob Herrboldt (Mountain Home) 36-11, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

Cael Palmer (Kuna) 39-17, So. over Lee Nyblade (Burley) 36-15, Sr. (MD 8-0)

4A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Easton Millward of Century

2nd Place - Ryan Quimby of Lakeland

3rd Place - Taylor Balmforth of Shelley

4th Place - Adrian Martinez of Columbia

5th Place - Baylon Shirley of Canyon Ridge

6th Place - Austin Blevins of Nampa

1st Place Match

Easton Millward (Century) 55-5, Jr. over Ryan Quimby (Lakeland) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 46-8, Sr. over Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Baylon Shirley (Canyon Ridge) 21-6, Sr. over Austin Blevins (Nampa) 40-13, Sr. (Dec 14-9)

4A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colton Boettcher of Lakeland

2nd Place - Zuriel Angulo of Vallivue

3rd Place - Jackson Huskey of Bishop Kelly

4th Place - Dominic Bush-Bly of Vallivue

5th Place - Matt Bakes of Century

6th Place - Micheal Edwards of Blackfoot

1st Place Match

Colton Boettcher (Lakeland) 42-5, Sr. over Zuriel Angulo (Vallivue) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 1:51)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Huskey (Bishop Kelly) 40-9, Sr. over Dominic Bush-Bly (Vallivue) 37-8, Jr. (SV-1 11-6)

5th Place Match

Matt Bakes (Century) 26-13, Sr. over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 32-10, So. (Fall 4:14)

4A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Layne Feasel Dalton of Emmett

2nd Place - Nick Chappell of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Sovan San of Nampa

4th Place - Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home

5th Place - Jovon Howe of Idaho Falls

6th Place - John White of Lakeland

1st Place Match

Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 36-3, Jr. over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 44-5, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Sovan San (Nampa) 38-13, Sr. over Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 50-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 34-9, Jr. over John White (Lakeland) 31-17, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

4A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matthew Boone of Bonneville

2nd Place - Jayden Paul of Burley

3rd Place - Jake Johnson of Emmett

4th Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls

5th Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome

6th Place - Riley Robinson of Century

1st Place Match

Matthew Boone (Bonneville) 47-2, Sr. over Jayden Paul (Burley) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 4:59)

3rd Place Match

Jake Johnson (Emmett) 38-6, Sr. over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 40-14, So. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 38-16, Jr. over Riley Robinson (Century) 21-13, Jr. (Fall 3:51)

4A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia

2nd Place - Logan Kearney of Moscow

3rd Place - Taggert Benefield of Sandpoint

4th Place - Porter Wright of Jerome

5th Place - James Striet of Vallivue

6th Place - Campbell Hicks of Century

1st Place Match

Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 29-1, So. over Logan Kearney (Moscow) 12-5, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Taggert Benefield (Sandpoint) 10-3, Jr. over Porter Wright (Jerome) 34-13, Jr. (Fall 0:14)

5th Place Match

James Striet (Vallivue) 21-8, Jr. over Campbell Hicks (Century) 40-15, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

4A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mauricio Gonzalez of Century

2nd Place - Gavin Heindel of Kuna

3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell

4th Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa

5th Place - Austen Hensley of Columbia

6th Place - Gerrardo Duran of Century

1st Place Match

Mauricio Gonzalez (Century) 37-10, Sr. over Gavin Heindel (Kuna) 50-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 53-10, Fr. over Zane Lovell (Nampa) 32-13, So. (Fall 4:46)

5th Place Match

Austen Hensley (Columbia) 37-22, Sr. over Gerrardo Duran (Century) 36-14, Jr. (Fall 2:21)