Peterson inks with BYU Softball

A CSI All-American softball player will continue her career at Brigham Young University.

Hannah Peterson helped CSI to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament in 2018, earning second team all-region honors.

But she excelled during her sophomore year, earning NFCA All-West first team and All-American honors, after posting a .465 batting average with 17 home runs and a whopping 70 RBI's.

The Cougars meanwhile, won their sixth straight WCC title, 11th consecutive league championship and made their 15th straight NCAA regional appearance.

