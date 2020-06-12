Petition started to support former Minico coach

There's a petition circulating around the internet in support of a former wrestling coach.

Boe Rushton resigned last month after three years of being the Minico head coach.

Around the same time, a parent started a petition, stating "Help save Minico High School's wrestling program. Save Boe Rushton."

The founder told us she's trying to rally the community in support of Rushton and Minico wrestling, in general.

Two of her kids are involved with Spartan wrestling in different capacities.

More than 2,500 so far have signed the petition.

We reached out to the school and principal Kimberley Kidd said the district is aware of the petition, as is Rushton.