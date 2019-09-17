Peyton Manning surprises local high school with announcement

Out of more than 800 applicants, only ten schools nationwide earned a grant from Riddell and one of them calls the Magic Valley home.

NFL legend Peyton Manning congratulates Wendell High School for winning a grant through Riddell's 2019 Smarter Football program.

Wendell High School is a recipient of Riddell's 2019 Smarter Football program.

Head football coach Michael Konrad applied for the grant after doing a simple Google search. With the $10,000, he plans to purchase 30 helmets, that will replace ones that are ten years old.

The timing couldn't have been any better, considering the current helmets are at the end of their lifespan.

One of the brand ambassadors, Peyton Manning congratulated the Trojans with a video announcement on Tuesday.

Manning said, "hey Wendell High School, Peyton Manning here. Congratulations on being named a 2019 Smarter Football Grant winner! Using sports psychology and nutrition to develop young athletes mentally and physically is great for the game and their future." "Your commitment to USA Football's Heads-up curriculum and shoulder tackling shows how the Trojans are practicing smaller football in Idaho," he exclaimed.

Konrad added, "when I woke up this morning, I didn't think one I would be interviewed for television, or Peyton Manning would be giving us a shout-out, it's really appreciative, it's motivating." He added, "it's our homecoming week. I don't know what else I can say as coaches, but say get up for this game kids, let's go!"

Wendell hosts Payette on Friday night.

