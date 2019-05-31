Phenicie on ISU's strategies to recruiting

Idaho State spring ball came to an end and the players essentially have the month of May to enjoy summer.

Idaho State football assistant coach and player.

But the Bengal coaching staff really never stops working and recruiting until at least July.

Head coach Rob Phenicie told Sports Line, his assistant coaches did all the traveling this May, in what they call the Bengal Blitz.

Phenicie said, "in years past, I've got to every 3A, 4A, 5A team in the state. But this year we felt it was more important for the assistant coaches to get out. We hit the state of Idaho heavily, so we have 6 coaches in the state. We wanted to make sure we blanket it with what we call the Bengal Blitz. Mostly what happen is guys go out to a high school see a kid, give me a name and I'll evaluate.

Four local athletes will don the Bengals roster this fall, Ruger Jennings and Sam Funkhouser of Gooding, Kimberly's Zach Wright and Juan Ruiz of Minico.