Pocatello cruises past Canyon Ridge

Pocatello up a touchdown early in the game, looking to add on, Jayden Downs rolls out and finds Casey Bruner in the end zone, Indians up 14-0.

After a Riverhawk punt, Downs airs it out on the first play, Jaxon Williams breaks a few tackles on his way for six. Pocatello has trouble on the extra point, Matt Christensen scoops the ball, then gets a throw off to Jarett Lndley, what a way to get two points!

Pocatello pulls away to win 43-28.

The Indians improve to 3-3 overall, still 0-1 in conference. The Riverhawks fall to 1-5 overall, 1-0 in conference.

