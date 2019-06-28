Pocatello stings Declo in doubleheader

Declo couldn't keep up with Pocatello in the early game and fell 18-6.

The Sting hope to regroup in this late evening single a match-up

Declo down one, Scott Baker on the hill for the Razorbacks. He gets Trevin Rose to go down swinging, then Tyler Palmer strikes out looking and finally Rhett Burton can't connect.

Baker goes the distance, striking out 12 batters.

Top of the second, Clayton Johnson pitching for the Sting, he fools Cook on this pitch for the first out.

Baker now batting, he lines one to the opposite field into the corner, James Graham is hustling all the way from first, he'll score to put Pocatello up 2-0.

Baker ends up at third with a stand-up triple.

The Razorbacks tack on one more in the fifth and shut out the Sting, 3-0.

Johnson takes the loss after pitching a complete game, with seven strikeouts.

