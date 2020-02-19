Postseason begins now for 1A DII hoops, including reigning state champion

The postseason has begun for Lighthouse Christian School. The reigning 1A D-II state champion is in its last year in this classification before moving up to the 1A D-I next year.

The Lions faced Sun Valley Community School in the first round of districts at Shoshone High School.

Casper Block who mainly played in the first half, led the Lions with a game-high 18 points. Peyton Lookingbill added 14 in Lighthouse's 86-30 rout of Sun Valley.

Sid Tomlinson paced the Cutthroats with 12.

We hear from Coach Tony Standlee on the final district tournament for his talented senior class.

Standlee says, "he started an AAU program with Coach Holloway, Coach Stephens even before I took the job with these guys because Darren VanHofwegen was the head coach here." "So to lose these guys is almost like a six year thing now, we take them to Utah to watch summer league, they're just a bunch of great kids and they're going to leave a great legacy, it's going to suck to lose them, but it's great to watch them to this point."

Dietrich got off to a quick start on Murtaugh and pulled away for the 56-40 victory.

The Blue Devils will face Lighthouse Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semi-final.

The Cutthroats battle the Red Devils at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Carey 70, Richfield 49: The Panthers have advanced to one of the semi-final games at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hansen 64, Camas 60: After not beating the Mushers in the regular season, the Huskies knock off Camas in the first round of the playoffs. The Huskies hope to keep the upset train going when they face Carey on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the semi-final.