Power fuels Dietrich past Carey; local sports roundup

The Sawtooth Conference features some of the top boys basketball teams in the 1A D-II ranks.

First of all, you have the reigning state champion in Lighthouse Christian School. Then Carey and Dietrich are also in the conversation of the top programs.

The Panthers traveled to the Blue Devils Monday night and what a fast-paced game. Dietrich took advantage of some key turnovers and turned them into points.

Brady Power stood out with his 21 points and 15 rebounds. Hunter Smith was trying to keep up for the Panthers, he had 18 points.

Dietrich ended up winning 68-57, as Carey's rally fell flat.

The Blue Devils improve to 4-1, 9-3 overall. The Panthers drop to 4-2, 10-6 overall.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 63, Raft River 44: Hornets' Wybenga produced 13 points. Raft River was led by Spaeth with 22.

Hansen 53, Bliss 19

BOWLING:

Boys Varsity

Gooding: 12

Twin Falls: 2

High bowler Bryson Butterfield from Gooding with a game of 217.

Girls Varsity

Gooding: 12

Twin Falls: 2

High bowler Shawna Waasdorp from Gooding with a game of 145.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Burley 57, Jerome 49: Amari Whiting 22, Kelsie Pope 15, Carrie Baker 12, Sydney Searle 6, Rowan Ontiveros 2

Gooding 49, Buhl 37: Joanna Hammet 14 points, Hagen 13

BOX

Gooding: 14, 24, 32, 49

Buhl: 12, 21, 28, 37

