Power impresses coaching staff following performance against Camas

Dietrich played host to Camas Friday night, the Blue Devils entered the contest only up one game in the standings over the Mushers.

Dietrich junior Brady Power racked up six touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) on offense, to go along with 10 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 INT's on defense for a standout game.

His Blue Devils easily won 70-30.

Dietrich improves to 4-2 in conference, 5-2 overall. Camas falls to 2-4 in conference, 2-4 overall.

OTHER GAMES:

Raft River 50, Glenns Ferry 6

Lost Rivers 70, Valley 20

Murtaugh 52, Hansen 6

Lighthouse 48, Castleford 6

Carey 70, Challis 0