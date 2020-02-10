Radford commits to the hottest team in NAIA hoops

A Wood River High School basketball player is set to join one of the best programs in the NAIA.

Johnny Radford is coming off a 35 point outing against Twin Falls.

He committed to the College of Idaho, along with Tyler Robinett from Middleton High School.

Both athletes have played for head coach Colby Blaine and/or assistant coach Shelby Lindley's Select team.

The Yotes have won 17 straight games and can clinch first place in the conference with a win Friday night over Evergreen.

The team will lose three seniors at the conclusion of this season and Blaine is excited to see what these incoming recruits can bring to the table.

Blaine said, "Johnny is a super talented individual. He can score in all three areas, he shoots as well as any kid I've seen the last ten years in the state of Idaho." "I mean if he's open and gets his shot off, it will typically go in, but he's very unselfish and gets his teammates involved. He's very athletic, which I don't think many people realize."

On Tyler Robinett, he "is at Middleton High School. They're the number one team in the 4A in the state right now." "He's a 6'7" power forward, super skilled, with his size, he gets to the perimeter and shoot very well, he can he can jump out with the right hook, super skilled, his body will continue to take some time as he gets to college to develop."

Blaine is the fastest head coach in Yotes history to reach 50 wins.