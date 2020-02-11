Raft River returns to state for the first time since 2015; basketball roundup

Lyzan Gillette led Oakley with 14 points, but Raft River pulled away to win 38-23 and capture their first district championship since the 2014/2015 season.

Kaybree Christensen paced the Trojans with nine points.

Raft River will play the loser of Lapwai/Prairie in the first round of the 1A DI state tournament at Columbia High School on February 20th at 1:15 p.m.

Valley beat Glenns Ferry 48-14 in a loser-out game. The Vikings now face Oakley on Tuesday, February 11 at 7 p.m. at Murtaugh High School.

The winner has to travel to for a state play-in game on Saturday at Fruitland High School, tip-off slated for 3:00 PM (MST). They will face the No. 3 seed from Districts I/II.

OTHER SCORE:

Kimberly 39, Gooding 37: The Bulldogs will face Filer on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 3A district championship. Kimberly has to beat Filer twice to capture the title.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Wood River 57, Gooding 32

Camas 54, Murtaugh 38:

Mushers: 11, 14, 15, 11

Red Devils: 6, 15, 7, 10

Clark and Trey Smith each scored 21 points for Camas, while Kade Setoki led the Red Devils with 16 points and 22 rebounds. Hunter Anderson added seven points and Ty Stanger produced six points.

Wendell 53, Castleford 36

Carey 62, Glenns Ferry 48

Hansen 58, Richfield 50