Rambur signs with College of Idaho Baseball

A three-sport athlete left his mark on Canyon Ridge High School. Now he hopes to do the same at the College of Idaho.

Avery Rambur signed with the baseball team on Monday in front of former coaches and his future one. Rambur also played football and basketball for the Riverhawks.

Last baseball season he earned all-conference second team honors for his work as an outfielder. He will join former teammate Drew Ocshner in Caldwell.

Rambur said, "I really felt at home when I was on the baseball field and I felt the most comfortable." "It was where I could see myself spending the next few years of my life playing baseball, so that's where I put my dreams."

Canyon Ridge head baseball coach Chris Waitley added, "we really pushed him hard to become a vocal leader, not only on the baseball field, but I also coach him in the football and so that for the last 12 months has been Avery's growth."

College of Idaho head baseball coach Shawn Humberger added, "we have I think four freshmen that start on a daily basis this year for us." He added, "freshmen have a chance to play right away and they determine with what they do in practice every day."

Rambur also earned the title of First Federal Academic All-Star last October.