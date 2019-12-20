Record-breaking quarterback signs with Eastern Washington

One of Idaho's top football recruits signed with Eastern Washington University on Wednesday.

Gooding quarterback Shane Jennings made it official in front of the entire student body.

Ranked Idaho's fourth top prospect from the class of 2020 by 24/7 Sports, Jennings broke seven school records over the course of his career, after capping off a stellar senior campaign.

We're talking about a player who earned the start his sophomore season and finished his time at Gooding with more than 10,000 total yards.

This season he passed for 2,588 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also rushed for 799 yards and ten touchdowns.

Jennings helped the Senators reach the state playoffs every year and beat Kimberly twice for the conference title.

Coach Cameron Andersen says the process from high school to college will be seam-lined due to similar play-calling.

We spoke with him and Jennings on making the transition.

"He's going to adapt terminology wise to their game, he's also going to be getting used to the speed difference, the ability difference all over the field offensively and defensively," Andersen said. "They feel he can come in and bring a lot to their quarterback room as far as an athlete goes a lot year one."

Jenings explained, "my release is a little smaller, it's quicker and they want a little more length because on those deeper balls, those kids in college are running 4.3, 4.4 40's all the time and not like a high school kid." "So that's something I have to get used to, throwing to those wide receivers and everything just goes quicker and styles."

The Senators will look to future quarterbacks Kurtis Adkinson and Jakobe Mullins to help and fill the huge void left by Jennings.