Reeves battling for women's all-around at CNFR

A University of Idaho fifth-year student is fighting hard at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Janey Reeves competed in the third go of goat tying Friday night scoring a time of 7.3 seconds. Erryn L. Hodson won this go with a blistering fast time of 5.8. Reeves had better go's early on with times of 6.2 and 6.1 respectively.

Reeves is in eighth place for breakaway roping. Her best night came in the first go when she produced a score of 2.5, putting her sixth that night. The other scores were 3.3 and 4.2.

In Women's All-Round, she's tied for second in points with Carlee Johnston of Black Hills State University with 65 points a piece. The overall leader is Mia Manzanares from McNeese State University who boasts a total of 170 points.