Rockland wins first ever state championship, as Carey can't defend title

Carey looked to defend its state title, while Rockland sought its first.

The Panthers hoped to send the four seniors on a proper send-off.

Rockland goes up two early on Carey after this jumper by Kiersley Boyer.

Then teammate Madalyn Permann gets the floater to go, 6-2 Bulldogs.

Carey not scoring, so back to Boyer, she would have 15 points in the game to go along with 10 boards.

Second quarter, Carey trying to stay within striking distance, Bailey Morey gets the steal and then she goes the other way for the bucket.

It's a four point game.

Carey's shooting in the first half sat at 18%, but they're crashing the boards here and finally another bucket by Morey.

Rockland up 24-12 at halftime. This one all Bulldogs, 45-30.

No one had an answer for Permann who posted a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds.

Here's Coach Sears now on the defeat, after taking her seniors to state all four years, which is an accomplishment in itself.

"They played really good defense, but I also think we almost were a little tired," explained Merrilee Sears. "We didn't move the ball very well, we didn't move very well. We were stagnant, we stood around and a lot of that it's tough playing that 8 o'clock game, then a 3 o'clock game and we end up having three games in 36 hours. That's a lot when you have a 6 or 7 man rotation."

The Bulldogs' defense limited Carey's leading scorer Kylie Wood to 15 points, about seven below her average for the tournament. Now for most people that would be a solid game, but she was six of 20 from the field and only one of eight from three-point range.

As a team the Panthers shot just 6% from deep.

"Told her you know, honestly she's one of the ones who got us here ya know? It was not from lack of effort on Kylie's part, it just wasn't a good day. She puts so much on herself, tries so hard and it's just one of those days, it's alright. I wouldn't trade Kylie for anyone else," Sears said.

Sears, who's coincidentally a native of Rockland, saw the caliber of this team when they played in the Carey tournament early on in the season.

With the win, this marks the Bulldogs' only title in any sport.