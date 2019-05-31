Rushin to join four other Golden Eagles at Idaho State

Idaho State University is quickly becoming the CSI of the east. The Bengals just picked up their fifth men's basketball player from the Golden Eagles.

ISU head coach Ryan Looney tweeted out Friday that Coreyoun Rushin is joining the team. Rushin earned Scenic West Athletic Conference honorable mention honors this past year, averaging 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

He'll join fellow sophomores Jaxon Edelmayer and Brayden Parker, as well as red-shirt sophomore Nico Aguirre Urritia and junior Malik Porter.

If there's anything to say about this, it's a testament to the culture that Jared Phay provided for these athletes during their time in Twin Falls. Now Phay is the associate head coach at ISU, working for Looney.

We spoke to CSI head coach Jeff Reinert during his introductory press conference about recruiting and what he's looking for when replenishing this roster.

Reinert said, “we’re just not going to take talent without culture. So for me at CSI and the people I meet here, character and culture mean a lot here. I want our teams to represent that.”

We'll continue to keep you updated on CSI Men's Basketball and if any of last year's team will return.

