Ryan Franklin Memorial Game drawing near

The 4th Annual Ryan Franklin memorial game is Saturday night. As usual, Lighthouse and Wendell alumni will participate, celebrating the former coach and firefighter.

But guest players will also don the roster. Those who played for CSI and Kentucky, like Kevin Galloway, or Daequon Montreal who was also a Golden Eagle, before taking his talents to Boise State. Nurudeen Adepoju (CSI, Southern Utah), Kennedy Esume (CSI, Cal Fullerton), Brett Vriesman (Big Ben, Montana Western) and Landon Jones (TVCC, EOU) are also slated to play.

Lighthouse Christian men's basketball coach Tony Standlee says due to personal constraints facing some of Ryan's former teammates and players, their goal is to change the format next year.

Standlee explained, "this year we're kind of moving into it slowly, the alumni are getting older, they have families and such. We're turning into a Pro-Am, people that have draws to the Magic Valley, BSU, CSI, things like that."

The game is coming up Saturday at 7 p.m. and will take place at Ryan Franklin Court, located on the campus of Lighthouse Christian School.

Donations are accepted upon entrance to the game, which will benefit scholarships.