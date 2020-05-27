Ryan signs with University of Providence

A recent Filer graduate has committed to play college softball.

Aspen Ryan will play for the University of Providence Argos, in Great Falls, Montana where she'll major in exercise science.

Ryan excelled for the Wildcats, starting three out of her four years.

She had to miss her junior campaign, recovering from an acl injury.

But was off to a hot start as a senior, batting .800 with an on-base percentage of .800. She led her team in hits, home-runs and RBI's.

Ryan has also played for a college showcase team, the CLCF Bombers in Rhode Island, as her mother lives there.

She gave us this statement for her reason to become an Argo.

Ryan said, "I chose the University of Providence because of how connected I felt. My coaches and teammates made feel like I was at home and a part of the family. 80% of University of Providence's population is athletes!! The exercise science program there is phenomenal! I can't wait to start my journey attending up. Go Argos!"