SCIC all-conference volleyball team announced

Gooding's Kassie Adkinson and Filer's Ella Fischer share the honor of being name the SCIC co-player of the year.

Adkinson had 103 aces with a 94 percent serving percentage to go along with 362 kills this season, helping the Senators take fourth at the state tournament.

"Her leadership and defense this year were key factors to our success," as Trica Adkinson explained. "She has an uncanny ability to read and anticipate the ball and see the court as well, those are things that you can’t teach."

Fischer led the Wildcats to a third place finish up at state, she earned the conference player of the year award in 2018 as well.

1st Team:

Filer: Kelsie Snyder, Senior

Gooding: Alx Roe, Sophomore

Kimberly: Emma Jensen, Junior

Filer: Lexi Monson, Sophomore

Gooding: Ellie Stockham, Junior

2nd Team:

Filer: Gracie Robinson, Senior

Filer: Halle Knight, Senior

Filer: Kori Gartner, Senior

Gooding: Laney Owen, Senior

Buhl: Taelar Lively, Senior

Kimberly: Rayn Kunau, Senior

Coach of the Year: Tanya Beard