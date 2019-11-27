SCIC all-conference volleyball team announced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Gooding's Kassie Adkinson and Filer's Ella Fischer share the honor of being name the SCIC co-player of the year.
Adkinson had 103 aces with a 94 percent serving percentage to go along with 362 kills this season, helping the Senators take fourth at the state tournament.
"Her leadership and defense this year were key factors to our success," as Trica Adkinson explained. "She has an uncanny ability to read and anticipate the ball and see the court as well, those are things that you can’t teach."
Fischer led the Wildcats to a third place finish up at state, she earned the conference player of the year award in 2018 as well.
1st Team:
Filer: Kelsie Snyder, Senior
Gooding: Alx Roe, Sophomore
Kimberly: Emma Jensen, Junior
Filer: Lexi Monson, Sophomore
Gooding: Ellie Stockham, Junior
2nd Team:
Filer: Gracie Robinson, Senior
Filer: Halle Knight, Senior
Filer: Kori Gartner, Senior
Gooding: Laney Owen, Senior
Buhl: Taelar Lively, Senior
Kimberly: Rayn Kunau, Senior
Coach of the Year: Tanya Beard