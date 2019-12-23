Saturday's high school roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Canyon Ridge 64, Ridgevue 59

Carey 79, Riverstone International School 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Bear River 49, Filer 42: Wildcats head coach Mike Amaya had this say about the outcome, "2nd and 3rd quarters were too much to overcome as the Filer Ladycats fell to Bear River of Utah, 49-42."

Lexi Monson led all scorers with 14. The road loss was the first loss in 6 games for Filer. Ella Fischer led the Wildcats with 17 boards and also scored 12 points for the double/double.

Murtaugh 55, Wilder 29: The Lady Red Devils held Wilder to just seven points in the seven half to earn the rout. Tapia 10, Stoker 10, Chatelain 8. Red Devils' record: 5-4 overall 0-1 conference.