Sawtooth Conference releases all-conference basketball teams

Thankfully, most of the winter sports at the high school level escaped the impact of COVID-19, like basketball for instance.

Now the Sawtooth Conference releases its list for the all-conference teams.

The Most Valuable Player is Lighthouse senior Casper Block, who ended his senior campaign on a bang.

Block averaged just shy of 21 points and nearly 14 rebounds per game.

He also produced nearly four assists per contest.

Meanwhile, senior Trey Smith of Camas is the Offensive Player of the Year, while Carson Simpson of Carey and Dietrich's Ragyn Robertson are the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

The Coach of the Year is Carey's Dick Simpson.

Joining them on the first team, Alex Shetler from Lighthouse, junior Brady Power out of Dietrich, senior Kolby McClure from Murtaugh and Carey juniors Hunter Smith and Brigham Parke .

2nd Team:

#12 Kyler Robertson Sr Dietrich

#10 Kade Setoki Sr Murtaugh

#1 Collin Holloway Jr Lighthouse

#15 Breken Clarke Soph Camas

#3 Jonathan Camarillo Jr Hansen

Honorable Mention:

#13 Jett Shaw Soph Dietrich

#0 Dallin Parke Jr Carey

#23 Bryant Osborne Sr Hagerman

#15 Sam Wayment Sr Hansen

# 5 Carsn Perkes Fr Richfield

For the girls, MVP honors go out to Kylie Wood. The junior averaged about 19 points, 3.2 steals and almost six rebounds a game. This is her second MVP award.

She helped the Panthers take home the state runner-up trophy.

The Offensive Player of the Year for the conference is Rakel Williams, a senior from Hansen.

And the Defensive Player of the Year hails from Lighthouse, junior Kynlee Thornton.

Tee Jay Berry of the Huskies is the Coach of the Year.

Also on the first team, Lauren Gomez, a junior from Lighthouse, senior Cassie Gibson of Hansen, sophomore Ashley Botz of Camas, senior Leslye Tapia of Murtaugh and Carey senior, Noelia Cruz.

2nd Team

#10 Ashlynn Whittle, Senior, Camas

#23 Maycee Holloway, Senior, Lighthouse

#14 Kourtney Black, Senior, Carey

#5 Sadie Wadsworth, Sophomore, Hagerman

#2 Taylor Smith: Senior, Lighthouse

