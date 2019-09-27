Schools find out fate in classification ruling

Tuesday marked the finalization of classifications for schools starting in the fall of 2020, as the board of directors ruled on final petitions at its meeting in Lewiston.

Starting with the large schools, Skyview was denied its request to move down to 4A, the Hawks will remain 5A.

Nampa won its petition, it will be 4A again next year.

Idaho Falls lost its petition to be a 4A school for the next alignment cycle, the Tigers will become a 5A school.

Caldwell won its petition and will not have to move up to the 5A ranks.

Locally, Canyon Ridge won its petition to stay a 4A school. Principal Kasey Teske presented and the 4A superintendents voted 16-3 in favor of keeping the Riverhawks where they are.

Interim athletic director Sean Impomeni said this, "I think it's not only good for us that we are staying 4A, but good for our school district and surrounding community as well."

Both Emmett and Shelley lost their appeal to move to 3A and will stay in the 4A ranks.

CDA Charter, Kellogg and Priest River will be 3A.

Compass was denied to move down, will stay 2A.

Greenleaf moves up to 1A DI.

Murtaugh lost its appeal to stay a 1A D-II school. The Red Devils will move up to the 1A D-I. According to athletic director Todd Jensen, "we accept the decision and look forward to moving up." Jensen added, "we will miss our current conference, but look forward to competing with our new conference of Oakley, Raft River, Lighthouse, Glenns Ferry, Shoshone and Murtaugh.

If you're wondering why Valley High School wasn't mentioned, it's because Valley is moving up to the 2A ranks next year. The Vikings didn't protest the change.

Clark Fork, Castleford and Sun Valley Community School will be 1A D-II once again in 2019.

The Cutthroats won their petition after they were slated to move up to 2A in 2020. But according to athletic director Richard Whitelaw, that would have not been favorable to the teams affected. Most of the students competitively ski in the winter, leaving their basketball team with limited numbers and a non-existent women's team.

Whitelaw said, "we really haven't had a lot of success in basketball and volleyball and we really struggle to make the district tournament proper as it is."

